Pakistan keen to enhance trade, security cooperation with Russia: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated the resolve that Pakistan was keen to expand trade, economic, energy, connectivity and security cooperation with Russia.

The prime minister, talking to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk who called on him here, conveyed that Pakistan considered strengthening relations with Russia as an important priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy, according to a PM Office press release.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said that he looked forward to welcoming his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin to Islamabad next month.

Recalling his “very fruitful” discussion with President Vladimir Putin in July earlier this year and conveyed his thanks to President Putin for sending the high-level delegation to discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation.

DPM Overchuk thanked the PM for the warm welcome and reiterated Russia’s resolve to deepen relations with Pakistan. He characterized Pakistan-Russia relations as constructive and mutually beneficial.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular contacts.

The prime minister also witnessed signing of an MoU between Russia and Pakistan, which signifies the shared understanding and desire of the two countries to further strengthen mutually advantageous cooperation in all areas of shared interest, especially trade, investment, energy, IT, agriculture, science & technology and education.

Separately at a meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Overchuk and his delegation at Aiwan-e-Sadr, highlighting the need to explore barter trade options and improve connectivity, particularly through railways and direct flights, to facilitate business interactions and enhance people-to-people connections.

Overchuk indicated that Russia is eager to collaborate with Pakistan on food security and educational initiatives, and noted that a 75-member Pakistani business delegation is scheduled to visit Russia in October to explore further avenues for economic cooperation.

The discussions are part of a broader effort to revitalise Pakistan-Russia relations, which have seen increased engagement following meetings between PM Shehbaz and President Vladimir Putin earlier this year.