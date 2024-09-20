MDCAT to take place on Sunday, announces official

KARACHI: This year 167,077 students will appear in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), slated for September 22 (Sunday) in Karachi, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) spokesperson Umar Khan said on Friday.

“Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) has been given the responsibility to conduct the test, which will be held at the NED University and DUHS’s Ojha campus,” the spokesperson said.

The official said 13,000 students from Karachi and 38,000 from rest of Sindh will appear in the exam.

It should be noted that the test is being conducted for 858 seats in the medical and dental colleges and universities of Karachi.

The candidates have been instructed to bring their admit cards, computerised national identity cards/ B-form and domicile/ PRC.

The spokesperson said candidates’ admission time in the examination centres is scheduled from 7am to 9am, after which the centres would be closed. Moreover, he said, the test would be conducted from 10am to 1:30pm.

“Candidates are not allowed to bring mobile phone, calculator, watch, Bluetooth and other electronic devices,” the official said, adding if any such device is recovered from a student, his/ her card would be cancelled.