Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ returns with exciting update for season 2 with release date

The makers of Squid Game has dropped the teaser of season 2 of Netflix’s one of the most-watched-series.

The almost one-minute special teaser, which part of streamer’s annual Geeked Week fan event, picks right from where the season one ended, according to Variety.

In the teaser, Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, starts chasing the man whose behind the life-risking game instead of moving to the United States.

He appears back in his 456 uniform along with new contestants competing to win another massive cash prize.

The second season sees Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Byung-hun, and Gong Yoo reprising their roles from season one.

Moreover, season 2 will also feature new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, and Lee David.

For the unversed, the globally successful South Korean series follows financially struggling individuals competing for a whopping prize in an unknown deadly game.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the highly acclaimed season 2 is set to release on Netflix on December 26, 2024.