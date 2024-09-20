Pakistani conjoined twins successfully separated in Turkiye in 14-hour surgery

In an extraordinary medical achievement, a team of 60 doctors in Ankara, Turkiye successfully separated 11-month-old conjoined twins, Mirha and Minal, after a grueling 14-hour surgery.

The twin girls, born in Pakistan with their heads fused together, had little hope for the future until their family sought assistance from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Their plea set in motion a remarkable journey of hope and collaboration.

Desperate to find help, the family contacted London-based paediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Owase Jeelani, who saw the possibility of safely separating the twins but found the cost of the procedure in the UK prohibitive. Moved by their situation, Dr. Jeelani reached out to President Erdogan, who immediately ensured that the girls would receive the necessary treatment in Türkiye.

In May, Mirha and Minal were shifted to Bilkent City Hospital in Ankara, where they were closely monitored. The separation surgery, one of the most complex procedures undertaken by the medical team, was conducted in two stages. Led by Dr Jeelani, along with Turkish surgeons Dr Harun Demirci and Dr Hasan Murat Ergani, the team embarked on a challenging journey to give the girls a new lease on life.

On July 19, the final surgery successfully separated the twins, who had been joined at the skull since birth.

Dr Aziz Ahmet Surel, the hospital’s coordinating chief physician, emphasized the international collaboration that made the surgery possible, describing it as a “successful transfer of knowledge and expertise” between Turkish and British teams.

“Seeing the healthy, smiling faces of the babies now, compared to their conjoined state when they first arrived, is an indescribable joy.”

Initially, the twins struggled to adjust to being apart, but they were gradually reunited in the same room and bed to help them adapt. Dr. Demirci reported that the twins are now in good health and expected to be discharged in two to three weeks, with ongoing follow-ups to monitor their development.

“They were uncomfortable, so we kept them together in the same room and bed for a while. Eventually, they adapted. Their health is now very good, and we expect to discharge them in two to three weeks, with regular follow-ups to monitor their brain and bone development.”

For the girls’ parents, Rehan Ali and Nazia Parveen, the experience has been transformative. They expressed deep gratitude to President Erdogan, Dr. Jeelani, and the entire medical team, hoping to meet President Erdogan personally to thank him.

“We are so happy and indebted to everyone who contributed. We hope to meet President Erdogan personally to thank him,” Ali said.