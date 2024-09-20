Fresh revelations in the murder case of Teefi Butt’s brother-in-law

Law enforcement agencies in Lahore have uncovered shocking details in the murder case of Javed Butt, the brother-in-law of Khawaja Tareef, also known as Teefi Butt.

The revelations emerged following the arrest of two alleged shooters, Azhar and Ilyas, who are believed to be directly involved in the crime.

According to sources in the Organised Crime Unit, the arrested shooters confessed to conducting four reconnaissance missions on Javed Butt’s residence on Brandreth Road before carrying out the attack. They also admitted to planning another attempt to gun down Butt at Shah Alam Chowk.

The unit tasked with the investigation revealed that on the day of the murder, the armed shooters waited for Javed Butt for two hours, ready to execute their plan.

However, their plans were unexpectedly thwarted when Javed Butt left his home earlier than usual, which forced the shooters to abandon their mission temporarily. Despite their failed attempts, the Organised Crime Unit suspects that a relative of the fugitive suspect, Arif, may have played a pivotal role in orchestrating the attack.