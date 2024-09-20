Prince William shares heartfelt message as Kate Middleton marks comeback

Prince William released a delightful video message after his beloved wife, Kate Middleton, marked her return to royal duties after completing chemotherapy.

On September 19, the Prince of Wales shared updates from his trip to Aberdeen, Scotland, for a project close to his heart, Homewards.

In a video, William can be seen addressing the crowd in which he expressed gratitude for the “vital support you provide to those who are experiencing or those who are at risk of experiencing homelessness.”