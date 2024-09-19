NATIONAL

Punjab imposes Section 144 across 12 cities ahead of MDCAT exam

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across twelve cities ahead of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), scheduled for Sunday, September 22.

The restrictions, aimed at ensuring a secure and smooth testing environment, prohibit the movement of unauthorized individuals within 100 yards of the examination centers.

The affected cities include Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Only candidates and authorized supervisory staff will be permitted inside the examination centers. The ban also extends to weapons, mobile phones, digital devices, books, and guides. Protests or demonstrations near the exam venues will be strictly prohibited, as stated in the official notification.

The government has stressed that no person will be allowed to disrupt the examination process or engage in any unfair practices.

Staff Report
