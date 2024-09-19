PM Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar set to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the high-level segment of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from September 23 to 27.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, during her weekly briefing in Islamabad, shared details of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Accompanying the Prime Minister will be Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with senior government officials.

Ishaq Dar will have an extensive schedule, representing Pakistan at the Summit of the Future and attending ministerial-level meetings, including the OIC annual coordination meeting and the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

She confirmed that in his address to the UNGA, Shehbaz Sharif will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and express strong support for the United Nations’ role in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity.

The Prime Minister will highlight the importance of addressing longstanding issues on the UN Security Council’s agenda, particularly the Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir disputes. He will also attend high-level meetings, including discussions on the existential threat of sea-level rise and the UN Security Council’s open debate on Leadership for Peace.

In addition to attending these events, the Prime Minister’s agenda includes bilateral meetings with world leaders, the UN Secretary General, the President of the UN General Assembly, and members of the Pakistani diaspora.