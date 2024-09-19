NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar set to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

By Staff Report
xr:d:DAFOubw9ddA:911,j:212064236910658956,t:23063012

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the high-level segment of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from September 23 to 27.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, during her weekly briefing in Islamabad, shared details of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Accompanying the Prime Minister will be Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with senior government officials.

Ishaq Dar will have an extensive schedule, representing Pakistan at the Summit of the Future and attending ministerial-level meetings, including the OIC annual coordination meeting and the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

She confirmed that in his address to the UNGA, Shehbaz Sharif will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and express strong support for the United Nations’ role in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity.

The Prime Minister will highlight the importance of addressing longstanding issues on the UN Security Council’s agenda, particularly the Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir disputes. He will also attend high-level meetings, including discussions on the existential threat of sea-level rise and the UN Security Council’s open debate on Leadership for Peace.

In addition to attending these events, the Prime Minister’s agenda includes bilateral meetings with world leaders, the UN Secretary General, the President of the UN General Assembly, and members of the Pakistani diaspora.

 

Previous article
Governor not empowered to overrule cabinet decisions: Azma Bokhari
Next article
Punjab imposes Section 144 across 12 cities ahead of MDCAT exam
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Capital to host three-day Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen festival from Sep 20

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT) has finalized arrangements for the ‘International Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Festival,’ set...

Ambassador Sheikh begins tenure as Pakistan’s envoy, Biden highlights 75 years of partnership

KP Adviser urges public disclosure of proposed constitutional amendment draft

Punjab imposes Section 144 across 12 cities ahead of MDCAT exam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.