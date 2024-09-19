KP Adviser urges public disclosure of proposed constitutional amendment draft

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Thursday called on the federal government to publicly release the draft of the proposed constitutional amendments.

In a statement, Saif urged the government to bring the draft into public discourse through the media, stating that the federal government must answer to the nation. He criticized the handling of the constitutional package, saying, “Pakistan has become a laughing stock on the world stage ever since news of this package surfaced.”

He accused the government of undermining democracy with the proposed amendments, claiming that even treasury bench MNAs had not been shown the draft and were being pressured to support the amendment.

Saif also demanded a response from Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on the issue, suggesting that the CJP should “morally” resign from all his positions.