Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s trial begins under FIA rules

RAWALPINDI: The trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case began on Monday, the first trial after the enactment of the national accountability law amendments.

Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand conducted the hearing in Adiala Jail. Both the PTI founder and his wife appeared in the court along with their lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared on behalf of the prosecution along with Umair Majeed and other assistant lawyers.

During the hearing, Naqvi informed the court that this was the first case that had been transferred to the FIA ​​after the NAB amendments. Therefore, he added, it was important to look into this case under the FIA rules.

On that the court directed the investigation officer of the case to submit the investigation report at the next hearing. Later, the hearing was adjourned till September 23.