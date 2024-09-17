NATIONAL

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s trial begins under FIA rules

By Staff Report

— PTI founder and his wife appear in Adiala Jail court

RAWALPINDI: The trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case began on Monday, the first trial after the enactment of the national accountability law amendments.

Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand conducted the hearing in Adiala Jail. Both the PTI founder and his wife appeared in the court along with their lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared on behalf of the prosecution along with Umair Majeed and other assistant lawyers.

During the hearing, Naqvi informed the court that this was the first case that had been transferred to the FIA ​​after the NAB amendments. Therefore, he added, it was important to look into this case under the FIA rules.

On that the court directed the investigation officer of the case to submit the investigation report at the next hearing. Later, the hearing was adjourned till September 23.

Previous article
Political allegiances in Pakistan are being tested
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Trump or Harris: No respite for Palestine

A day after Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, I penned an article titled “Hamas Stunted Israel,” in which I warned...

Optimistic horizons: How the current government is shaping a positive economic future for Pakistan’

The complexity of China-North Korea relations

Streamlining University admissions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.