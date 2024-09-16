Entertainment

Palace insider breaks down sad reality of Prince Harry’s 40th

By Agencies

Prince Harry has just experts to feel about the ‘sad’ state he’s found himself in.

Comments about everything have been shared by an inside source that is well versed about the dynamics of the Windsor’s and the Sussexes.

During their interview with The Mirror this source explained just how badly the bond between the two have gone down.

They were quoted saying, “What a difference the years have brought,” because “when Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother.”

“Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm.”

“But now, William and Harry don’t even speak.”

Before concluding the source also added how, “Before, they always ¬celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between the two on Harry’s big day.”

Another source also chimed in with BBC during their conversation and echoed similar sentiments while admitting, “I just can’t see a fix. It’s been a long time now and they haven’t found a peace. Their lives are now very separate. It’s sad.”

Previous article
Trump survives second apparent assassination attempt; suspect in custody
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI leaders voice concerns over threats to its members, their families

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaisar raised alarms over potential threats to the lives of PTI parliamentarians and their families ahead of the...

PTI proposes changes in constitutional amendments

‘Constitutional Package’: Subtle manoeuvring, flurry of meetings remain inconclusive as NA, Senate sessions defered for tomorrow

Israel to retaliate as Netanyahu warns Houthis after missile hits central Israel

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.