Trump survives second apparent assassination attempt; suspect in custody

The FBI has launched an investigation into what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf club on Sunday. This incident marks the second attempt on Trump’s life within two months.

Trump’s campaign confirmed that the former president was unharmed during the incident. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, during a news conference, stated that his office was notified around 1:30 p.m. ET after shots were fired by Secret Service agents. The agents opened fire on a man who was reportedly carrying a rifle near the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club.

At the time of the event, Trump was golfing and moving between holes five and six, according to a source briefed on the situation. A private news outlet reported that a Secret Service agent had spotted a rifle barrel with a scope protruding from a fence on the course. The agent, who was part of a team positioned one or two holes ahead of Trump, immediately engaged with the individual. The suspect was located approximately 300 to 500 yards from the former president.

After firing shots, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which was later identified by a witness. This key witness spotted the individual running from the bushes, entering a black Nissan, and provided authorities with a photograph of the vehicle and its license plate, which significantly aided in the search.

The individual, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was taken into custody following a joint effort between the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities recovered several items from the scene, including an AK-47-style rifle equipped with a scope, two backpacks containing ceramic tiles, and a GoPro camera. The golf holes where Trump had been playing were located along the eastern edge of the course.

This attempted assassination follows a previous incident two months earlier at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump also faced a threat on his life. The latest incident has drawn renewed attention to the security measures surrounding the former president and the actions of the U.S. Secret Service.

In a statement, Secret Service special agent Rafael Barros, in charge of the Miami field office, assured the public that Trump is safe. “Former President Trump is unharmed following what appears to be an attempted assassination around 2 p.m. at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Secret Service personnel engaged a gunman near the property line.”

In response to the incident, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state would be conducting its own investigation into the situation. Additionally, a congressional task force investigating the previous assassination attempt on Trump is now seeking a briefing with the Secret Service.

No place for violence

Trump’s campaign issued a statement emphasizing that the former president was safe, and Trump himself addressed his supporters in a fundraising email, saying, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but I am safe and well!”

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the situation. Both expressed relief that Trump was unharmed. Biden reiterated his stance against political violence, stating, “There is no place for political violence or any form of violence in our country, and I have directed my team to ensure that the Secret Service has every resource necessary to protect the former president.” Harris echoed similar sentiments, posting on social media that she was glad Trump was safe.

Ohio Senator JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, posted on X that he had spoken with Trump and assured the public that the former president was in “good spirits.” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham also expressed his support, praising Trump’s resilience and determination.