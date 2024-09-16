Routes to avoid during 12th Rabi ul Awal processions in Karachi

Two of the processions will begin at 2:30pm and one will begin at 3pm. All these processions are likely to continue till late Tuesday night.

The first procession will start from Kharadar Masjid and will conclude at Gulzar-e-Habib Masjid while the second procession will depart from Memon Masjid and conclude at Aram Bagh Masjid.

Meanwhile, the third procession will depart from Memon Masjid in Kharadar and will conclude at Nishtar Park.

The traffic police, in its traffic plan, revealed that incoming traffic from M Arkiani Chowk will be diverted to Chowrangi Road to ensure a smooth passage for the processions.

Additionally, the incoming traffic from Empress Market area will be diverted onto Zaibunnisa Street while the traffic coming from Aram Bagh light signal in Sharea Liaquat will be diverted towards Shaheen Complex.

The traffic coming from University Road will be diverted onto Kashmir Road via Jail Flyover and the traffic headed towards People’s Chowrangi will be diverted towards Saddar via Sharea Quaideen or Corridor-III.

Furthermore, the traffic police revealed that traffic coming onto the MA Jinnah Road from Guru Mandir will be diverted towards Central Jail.

Traffic from Lasbela will not be allowed to head towards MA Jinnah Road, the traffic police said.