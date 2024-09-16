NATIONAL

Routes to avoid during 12th Rabi ul Awal processions in Karachi

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police has advised commuters in the metropolis to take alternate routes as it issued a detailed traffic diversion plan for three 12th Rabi ul Awal processions scheduled for Tuesday.

According to the police, all three processions, that are organised annually on the day of Eid Milad un Nabi, will be carried out on the MA Jinnah Road which, along with streets surrounding the procession route, will be closed for the day.

