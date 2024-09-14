Pakistan welcomes Chinese investors to set up manufacturing units: Envoy

BEIJING: Chinese investors will be welcomed to set up their manufacturing units in Pakistan and export products to the European Union.

“We have a good market in European countries and the Middle East, where we have also finalized the Free Trade Agreement”, Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi stated this while taking with China Economic Net (CEN).

“We have a strong foundation to promote China-Pakistan trade cooperation,” Hashimi said, referring to almost 11 years of the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan National Pavilion was officially inaugurated here at the 2024 China International Fair Trade in Services (CIFTIS), marking another joint effort made by China and Pakistan to showcase investment opportunities in Pakistan and further promote bilateral trade.

As chief guest of the event, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi stressed the importance of the pavilion in providing business opportunities to Pakistani stakeholders.

“As one of the major fairs for China’s opening up to the world, thousands of enterprises have come here every year.

This also highlights the unique appeal and attraction of Beijing as a capital city—one that draws in talent, capital, and good management practices. By bringing these elements together, the CIFTIS creates a significant impact and adds more value,” the envoy said.

At this year’s CIFTIS, around 80 countries and international organizations set up exhibitions and held conferences, and more than 450 Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders participated in the offline exhibition.

To fully take advantage of the business event, the Pakistani embassy has, for the first time, directly reached out to the business community of Pakistan and encouraged them to participate in the exhibition.

As a result, more than 15 exhibitors have come from Pakistan to have their debuts on the occasion.

The embassy has also invited the Export Processing Zones Authority and Special Economic Zone Authority to the exhibition to showcase incentives and policies for Chinese investors in Pakistan.

Pakistan to enhance trade cooperation with China’s Hubei province

Meanwhile, Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor here at Pakistani Embassy, said that Pakistan is looking forward to enhance trade cooperation with China’s Hubei province.

Addressing a seminar titled “Hubei Province Theme Day” at the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Mr Qadir said Hubei Province fully demonstrates new quality productive forces, high-quality services, cutting-edge achievements, and application scenarios across various fields.

Pakistan is looking forward to further expanding these sectors’ cooperation.

“Pakistan is uniquely positioned to offer Chinese businesses a range of competitive advantages. We have a wealth of economic resources, favorable policies, a vast and growing domestic market, and access to major regional and global markets.

Together, these elements create an ideal environment for Chinese companies to thrive in Pakistan and use our country as a hub for exports to other key markets”, he added.