Prince Harry to receive olive branch from King Charles with huge gesture on his birthday

Prince Harry is set to receive a significant gesture from his father, King Charles III, as he turns 40 on September 15. According to reports, the King plans to extend an olive branch to his son on his milestone birthday.

The Duke of Sussex will celebrate the day with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, five-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet, followed by a lads’ getaway with his closest friends. While Harry enjoys time with his family and friends in the U.S., his father is reportedly preparing to reach out to him from the UK.

A well-placed source told a private news outlet that King Charles intends to connect with Harry via Skype, as it allows for a more personal conversation. “The King will reach out to Harry on his birthday,” the insider revealed. “Although the family isn’t as close as they once were, there is still a lot of love there. They tend to use Skype for their conversations, which is all organized by staff to ensure everything runs smoothly.”

The source emphasized that despite the distance and tensions, King Charles is eager to speak with his son on this special occasion. The royal family’s warm gesture comes even as Prince Harry’s own recent statements about his birthday have focused on his children and personal mission rather than his royal relatives.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, the Duke of Sussex expressed his enthusiasm for turning 40: “I was anxious about 30, but I’m excited about 40. No matter the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.” He added, “Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life and sharpened my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys, and it has only strengthened my commitment to making this world a better place.”

