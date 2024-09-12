Even loss of life shouldn’t be used as pretext for violating Parliament’s sanctity: Achakzai

Says verbal remarks could not constitute as a justification for any attack on Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Wednesday stated that an attack on Parliament is unacceptable even if ten or twenty individuals were killed.

“Even the loss of life should not be used as a rationale for violating the Parliament’s sanctity”, Achakzai said while commenting on the arrest of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly premises.

The arrest took place over violations during PTI’s rally in Islamabad on Sunday, including the deviation from a previously agreed route, breaching commitments, attacking Islamabad police, exceeding permitted timings, and delivering anti-state speeches.

The PkMAP chief on Wednesday criticised the recent action taken by security forces, saying that verbal remarks could not constitute as a justification for any attack on Parliament.

Speaking in the assembly, Achakzai condemned the manner in which certain remarks were made, particularly those by Ali Amin Gandapur.

He argued that such comments, no matter how provocative, do not justify an assault on Parliament.

He affirmed his support for upholding the Constitution, empowering Parliament, and ensuring all institutions remain within its bounds.

Minister Khawaja Asif also weighed in, stating that there is no justification for the attack on Parliament.

He highlighted that the desecration of Parliament affects everyone.

Asif urged that those who demand accountability must themselves be above reproach.

He also criticised the presence of police and masked individuals in Parliament, calling it a collective dishonor, but noted that criticism should also be directed at those who challenged the federal government and the Constitution through inflammatory speeches.

Islamabad police arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat outside Parliament House following a National Assembly session on Monday.

The raid, which occurred in the early hours of Monday this week, sparked calls for a thorough investigation into the actions of the masked figures and the circumstances surrounding the arrests of PTI leaders.