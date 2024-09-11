Federal govt halts privatisation of expo centers amidst rising revenue

LAHORE: The federal government has decided not to privatize expo centers across Pakistan, according to Expo Center CEO Mariam Khawar.

The decision came after a review of the increasing revenue generated by these centers, which have been efficiently managed by the government.

Mariam Khawar also revealed that the former Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Expo Center had been dismissed due to corruption allegations. An inquiry is currently underway, and recovery efforts are being made.

She emphasized that the expo centers are self-sufficient, generating their own revenue without relying on government funding.

In contrast, the federal cabinet has approved the privatization of two departments under the Petroleum Division: the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) and Saindak Metals Limited (SML). Additionally, the Petroleum Division’s ENAR Petrotech Services Pvt Ltd is set to be dissolved.

However, decisions regarding the future of other entities under the Petroleum Division, such as Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pak-Arab Refinery Limited, and the Sui Gas Companies, are still pending.

It is also noteworthy that eight companies have expressed interest in acquiring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which is currently on the government’s privatization list.