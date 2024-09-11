NATIONAL

Punjab govt plans free public transport for seniors, students, and disabled

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is set to introduce free travel services for senior citizens, students, and individuals with disabilities on the Orange Line, Metro, and Speedo buses.

The transport department and the Mass Transit Authority have submitted a summary to the Cabinet Committee on Finance, awaiting final approval.

The program, once approved, will be implemented in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, allowing these vulnerable groups to access the Metro Bus and Orange Line Train systems free of charge.

A meeting chaired by Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb is expected to finalize the approval soon. This initiative marks a significant step towards improving mobility for marginalized communities across Punjab.

