Petition challenges legality of Dar’s deputy PM post, SHC calls for responses

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday accepted an urgent petition challenging the appointment of Federal Minister Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister.

Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court presided over the hearing and directed both parties to submit their responses within two weeks.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Tariq Mansoor Advocate, argued that the position of deputy prime minister is not constitutionally recognized under Articles 90 and 91, which only mention the Prime Minister and Cabinet members. He contended that the deputy prime minister role is neither accountable to the Senate nor the Parliament.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice referred to previous cases, including Pervaiz Elahi’s appointment as deputy prime minister in 2013, and inquired whether this case differed. The petitioner’s lawyer clarified that Elahi’s appointment included a notification specifying that the deputy prime minister would not wield the Prime Minister’s powers, a distinction lacking in Dar’s case.

The court requested copies of the notification for Elahi’s appointment and any previous relevant court rulings. Additionally, the court questioned why Ishaq Dar was not named as a respondent in the petition. The petitioner’s lawyer responded that Dar could be added as a respondent if deemed necessary by the court.

