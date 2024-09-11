5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts various parts of Punjab and KP

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Punjab and KP on Wednesday (today).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 31 kilometres west of Karor in Punjab province’s Layyah district at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey.

As per reports, citizens across the provinces went out of their homes.

There are no reports of damage to property or life.

A few days back, a 4.6 magnitude was felt in Lahore. According to eyewitnesses, today’s earthquake was more intense.

More to follow…