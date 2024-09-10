In solidarity with police, SQJ announces peace march in Mingora on Sept 27

Elders conference again reject Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, terming law and order situation in Malakand satisfactory

SWAT: The Swat Qaumi Jirga (SQJ), in solidarity with the police force, announced a historic peace march in Mingora on September 27 to denounce “what they described as” artificial terrorism imposed on the region, categorically stating that they will not allow any unrest in Swat again.

“We ready to thwart any conspiracy against peace and rest in Swat region and all anti-people projects,” this was the crux of the speech of a conference organized by the SQJ, comprising leaders, including political parties, the business community, lawyers community, representatives of private schools management association, transport community and officials of other social organizations from Swat.

The conference was presided over by the leaders of the SQJ’s working committee.

Elders of SQJ, including Mukhtiar Khan Yousafzai, Haji Zahid Khan, Sher Bahadur Khan, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Abdul Qahar Khan, Jamal Nasir Khan, Rahmat Ali, Qari Mahmood, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Qaymos Khan, Sher Shah Khan and other attended the conference.

The participants of the conference once again strongly rejected the ‘so-called’ Operation Azm-e-Istehkam and imposing “artificial terrorism” on Swat, clarifying that the law and order situation in Malakand Division, especially in Swat, was satisfactory.

“However, once again under the patronage of the state, conspiratorial steps are being taken to dominate and promote ‘artificial terrorism’ and murderous attacks on police stations with sniper guns and bombs and spreading fear and panic among the people have been started”, they condemned.

“Due to which not only intense anger and hatred can arise in the people against the state, and rulers, which will be a bad omen for the country”, the SQJ leaders emphasized, reiterating their pledge to protect every inch of the country general and Swat region in particular with their blood.

They said that the ruling party has become accustomed to seeing the situation from a certain colonialist point of view and is unable to understand the serious objective facts and continues to follow the conspiracy to endanger the lives and property of the people.

The speakers at the historic conference vehemently appealed to the people of Swat region to participate in peaceful march in Mingora in great number on September 27, 2024.

The political leaders and representatives of segments at the conference assured the Swat Qaumi Jirga of full cooperation, declaring they will accept and support every initiative of the SQJ for lasting peace in Swat.