Explosive material with detonator found in a bag near PTI rally venue

ISLAMABAD: Security across the federal capital was heightened on Sunday as the Islamabad administration placed the city on red alert in preparation for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public rally scheduled in the Sangjani area today. Several key routes leading into the city were blocked as part of the security measures.

Authorities instructed police officers to stay within their designated areas, ensuring that deployed personnel were fully equipped for their duties. Strict orders were also issued prohibiting the use of mobile phones during working hours to maintain focus on security responsibilities.

In a related development, a suspicious bag was discovered near the PTI rally site in Sangjani. Law enforcement reported that the bag contained a hand grenade, detonator, electric wires, and other explosive materials. The police confirmed that a bomb disposal squad had been deployed to the scene and an investigation was currently ongoing.

To further enhance security, a large contingent of law enforcement agencies, including police, Rangers, and paramilitary forces, has been deployed at the rally site and throughout Islamabad. Officials informed a private news outlet that these security teams will remain on high alert to prevent any violent incidents that may arise from the gathering.

The rally was originally scheduled for August 22, but was postponed after the local administration revoked the event’s no-objection certificate and sealed off key access roads. PTI subsequently rescheduled the public meeting for today, September 8.

Barrister Gohar Khan, PTI Chairman, confirmed the new date for the rally, stating that it was postponed following a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, currently in Adiala jail. “We rescheduled the jalsa as per the instructions of the PTI founder,” he said.