Prince Harry turning desperate for King Charles, Prince William

Experts suspect Prince Harry is slowly starting to look more and more desperate for a reconciliation with Prince William and King Charles.

Royal author and biographer Richard Eden made these assumptions and comments against Prince Harry public.

They have all been shared during his interview on the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential podcast.

There he referenced the Colombia ‘faux’ royal tour and admitted, “[Harry] certainly doesn’t look happy, my goodness if you see images of him on the Colombia visit he generally looks increasingly miserable.”

In Mr Eden’s eyes, its also “become increasingly clear that he is desperate for, if not to return to royal duties, but certainly for reconciliation with his family.”

“We’ve seen it most recently in the fact that he’s got the paperback edition of his memoirs coming out shortly but he won’t be producing any new material which is what a publisher would normally expect from such a best-selling book.”

“He won’t be giving interviews to promote it either and it does seem he’s certainly keen not to antagonise his family further,” Mr Eden also hypothesized before signing off.

Similar comments about the Duke and its ‘inept’ intellectual faculties have been highlighted by Sir Ian McKellan.

According to the Daily Record he said while refrencing the Duke, “Imagine being born into the Royal Family. I’ve been in public life a bit, but these people are in prison. They can’t do anything normal. Can you imagine having to be nice to everyone you talk to?”

And “as for Harry, he’s probably not bright enough or doesn’t have the right friends to really help himself,” Mr McKellan said. “Mind you, he had the pick of all the pretty women in the world. I hope he’s got the right one.”