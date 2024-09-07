Naqvi vows that all teams will participate in Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi confirmed on Saturday that all teams are set to participate in the upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled for February next year.

In his remarks, Naqvi addressed the recent appointment of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), stating, “We remain in contact with Jay Shah, and we have no concerns regarding the PCB leadership.”

Naqvi also clarified that the upcoming cricket series against England will be hosted in Pakistan, with matches to take place at the Multan and Rawalpindi venues.

He provided an update on the ongoing construction at Gaddafi Stadium, saying, “We aim to complete the front building of Gaddafi Stadium, which will be made of steel, by December 31.”

However, Naqvi mentioned that there would be no immediate upgrades to the Pindi Cricket Stadium, calling it a “waste of money” at this time. Instead, he outlined plans for a new international-standard cricket stadium in Islamabad, modeled after Dubai’s cricket venue.

Additionally, he revealed that another international stadium will be constructed in Abbottabad.