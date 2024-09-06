‘Missing’ brothers of PTI’s Mashwani reach home after 92 days

Azhar Mashwani thanks IHC and LHC for giving due time and attention to the case

ISLAMABAD: Both the ‘missing’ brothers of Azhar Mashwani, Head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media team, returned to their home on night between Sept 5 and 6 after three months, confirmed Mashwani.

In a post on his X count Friday morning, Azhar Mashwani said that both his brothers – Mazhar Mashwani and Prof Zahoor Mashwani – reached home after remaining missing from June 6 to Sept 6.

He also prayed for the safe return of other PTI workers in his message.

In the post, Mashwani expressed gratitude to Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge Shehbaz Ali Rizvi for not putting the case in limbo by delaying it and hearing it on merit.

He wrote, “We are grateful for the hard work and prayers of all Pakistanis, especially our lawyers, reporters, social media activists and PTI workers.”

The IHC regretted the state institutions’ callousness in recovery of Azhar Mashwani’s brothers. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the written order of the case.

During the last hearing, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the state institutions to find and produce Mashwani’s brother in court. The court’s written order said that the whereabouts of Azhar Mashwani’s brothers were still not known and it’s very dispiriting.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) said that callousness of state institutions in recovery case of two brothers of Azhar Mashwani was very discouraging.

Justice Aurangzeb wrote that the deputy attorney general had assured of meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this regard, adding that the government had submitted a very weak answer to the court.

It was further said in the written order that it wasn’t expected that the chief executive of the country would not give this case the due attention it deserved, adding that partial arguments were given by the applicant’s lawyer while fixing the case in front of the available bench in the next hearing.