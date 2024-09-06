PM pays tribute to martyrs, vows to continue operations against extremism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs during a ceremony marking Defence and Martyrs’ Day, emphasising that the day is a symbol of national pride and the sacrifices made for the country.

He pledged that operations against extremist groups will continue until their complete elimination.

Speaking at the central Defence and Martyrs’ Day event at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Friday, Sharif said, “Defence Day is a significant reference to our national identity. It reminds us of the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for the freedom and security of our homeland.”

He added that the day also commemorates the spirit of national dignity, which saw the nation thwart enemy attempts.

“The enemy, dreaming of having tea at Lahore Gymkhana, fled even faster than they had crossed our borders. The evidence of their shameful retreat, displayed at the Military Museum, will serve as a reminder to future generations of the unmatched unity and victory of our armed forces and nation.”

The prime minister also honoured the mothers of the martyrs, saying, “I salute the brave mothers who sacrificed their sons for this nation. We swear by their tears that their sons’ sacrifices will not go in vain.”

He reiterated the commitment of the armed forces and security agencies to continue operations against extremists, stating, “The fight against the menace of extremism will persist until its complete eradication.”