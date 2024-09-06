World

Meghan Markle suffers major setback as Harry clings onto royal dream

By Web Desk
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has encountered a significant hurdle, with its trademark application being rejected just before its anticipated launch.

According to a private news outlet, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) turned down the application, citing regulations that prevent businesses from using the names of actual locations. “American Riviera” is a term often associated with Santa Barbara, California, where Meghan resides with Prince Harry and their two children.

This development surfaced around the same time that Prince William returned to his official duties, making an appearance at a homelessness exhibition. Notably, William was seen sporting a stubble, a new look that he first introduced in a surprise video with Kate last month, in which they congratulated Team GB on their Olympic achievements.

The Duke of Cambridge’s rugged appearance has since stirred reactions online, with some fans urging him to maintain the stubble, while others jokingly remarked that he looked as if he was still in “vacation mode.”

