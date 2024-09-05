Sector 36: Who is the real-life serial killer being portrayed in new Netflix movie?

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is gearing up for another OTT release following the success of his previous films 12th Fail and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. The trailer for his latest crime thriller Sector 36, released on Thursday, quickly gained traction on social media. Set to premiere on Netflix on September 13, 2024, the film marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar and is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury. Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sector 36 stars Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, and others in leading roles.

In this gripping narrative, Massey portrays a serial killer named Prem Singh who preys on innocent children, while Dobriyal takes on the role of a determined police officer, Ram Charan Pandey, who is on a relentless mission to catch him. The trailer’s intensity has led fans to speculate about the true story behind the film.

Is Sector 36 Based on a True Story?

Yes, Sector 36 draws inspiration from real events, reportedly based on the notorious 2006 Nithari killings in Noida. In the film, Inspector Ram Charan Pandey (Dobriyal) hunts a cunning serial killer (Massey) as children begin to vanish from the slums of Sector 36.

The Real Story Behind Sector 36

The 2006 Nithari killings were a series of abductions, sexual assaults, and brutal murders of children and young women in the Nithari village of Noida. The key suspects, Surinder Koli, a domestic servant, and his employer Moninder Singh Pandher, were arrested after remains of the victims were discovered near Pandher’s residence. Koli allegedly lured children by offering sweets, then killed them, desecrated their bodies, and disposed of the remains in a drain or backyard. This gruesome case shocked the nation.

Pandher was convicted in two cases, while Koli was convicted in 10 out of 16 cases. Both were initially sentenced to death. However, in 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted both men due to a lack of conclusive evidence.

Sector 36 is expected to bring a chilling fictional portrayal of these events to audiences, offering a tense look into the hunt for justice in the face of unimaginable horror.