Meghan Markle suffers major setback as details of Prince Harry’s secret UK stay emerge

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has suffered a major setback after its trademark was rejected ahead of its official launch.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected its trademark application as businesses cannot operate using the names of real places, The Telegraph reported.

American Riviera is often used to refer to Santa Barbara, California, where the Duchess of Sussex lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children.

News of the setback comes amid the revelation that Harry stayed in Princess Diana’s childhood home on his recent, secret visit to the UK.

He was invited to Althorp House in Northamptonshire by his uncle the Earl Spencer, who also recently supported the Duke of Sussex when he returned to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry’s most recent visit was for the funeral of another uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, who was married to Princess Diana’s sister.

While Prince William was also in attendance, the royals are said to have kept their distance from each other amid their ongoing feud.