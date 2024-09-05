12th Class Punjab boards results announced – Check here

The BISE Punjab Board officially declared the 12th Class FA and FSc results for 2024 on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM.
The nine educational boards in Punjab – including BISE Lahore, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal – have collectively announced the outcome for the 2024 academic session. Students can now access their results through several methods.
Check your BISE Punjab Board 12th Class FA FSc Result 2024 here.
How to check your result:
- SMS service: Students can obtain their results via mobile SMS. To use this service, send an SMS with your Roll Number to the relevant code for your board:
- Faisalabad Board: 800240
- DG Khan Board: 800295
- Gujranwala Board: 800299
- Rawalpindi Board: 800296
- Lahore Board: 800291
- Bahawalpur Board: 800298
- Sargodha Board: 800290
- Sahiwal Board: 800292
- Multan Board: 800293
- Online Portal: Students can also check their results online by visiting the official website of their respective BISE board.
For further details and to access your result, click on the relevant board link below:BISE Bahawalpur Board Inter Part-II Second Year Annual Result 2024
BISE DG Khan Board Inter Part-II Second Year Annual Result 2024
BISE Faisalabad Board Inter Part-II Second Year Annual Result 2024
BISE Gujranwala Board Inter Part-II Second Year Annual Result 2024
BISE Lahore Board Inter Part-II Second Year Annual Result 2024
BISE Rawalpindi Board Inter Part-II Second Year Annual Result 2024
BISE Multan Board Inter Part-II Second Year Annual Result 2024
BISE Sahiwal Board Inter Part-II Second Year Annual Result 2024
BISE Sargodha Board Inter Part-II Second Year Annual Result 2024