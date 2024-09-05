12th Class Punjab boards results announced – Check here

The BISE Punjab Board officially declared the 12th Class FA and FSc results for 2024 on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM.

The nine educational boards in Punjab – including BISE Lahore, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal – have collectively announced the outcome for the 2024 academic session. Students can now access their results through several methods.



Check your BISE Punjab Board 12th Class FA FSc Result 2024 here.

How to check your result:



SMS service: Students can obtain their results via mobile SMS. To use this service, send an SMS with your Roll Number to the relevant code for your board: Faisalabad Board: 800240

800240 DG Khan Board: 800295

800295 Gujranwala Board: 800299

800299 Rawalpindi Board: 800296

800296 Lahore Board: 800291

800291 Bahawalpur Board: 800298

800298 Sargodha Board: 800290

800290 Sahiwal Board: 800292

800292 Multan Board: 800293

Online Portal: Students can also check their results online by visiting the official website of their respective BISE board.

For further details and to access your result, click on the relevant board link below: