Man arrested for sexually abusing students in Gujranwala school

GUJRANWALA: A man has been detained for sexually abusing several young female students at a school managed by his wife in Gujranwala, according to local police reports on Thursday.

The accused, Imran, operated a canteen within the government-affiliated non-formal education school run by his wife Sajida from their residence in the Therhi Sansi area.

Authorities revealed that Imran used his position to exploit students over a period of years. He secretly recorded the assaults and coerced the victims into silence.

The abuse came to light when a minor victim disclosed the assaults to her parents, who then learned that other classmates had also been victimized.

The parents coordinated and reported the matter to the police, leading to Imran’s arrest.

Initial investigations have identified five victims, aged between 11 and 14, though there is concern there may be additional cases.

The police have registered five separate cases against Imran, who has admitted to the crimes during interrogation. The school has been closed while further investigations are conducted.