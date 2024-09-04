BISE Lahore Intermediate results announced. Check here

The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has officially announced the results of the intermediate exams 2024, with Rida Fatima emerging as the overall top student, securing 1153 marks.

Following closely behind, Kashf Bajwa and Asma Ijaz have both jointly secured the second position overall with 1152 marks each. Usairam Ahmed rounded out the top three, securing the third position with 1150 marks.

This year’s results also highlighted the strong performance of private colleges in the Lahore division, which collectively secured 23 positions across various categories. In contrast, government colleges secured 11 positions.

Among the government institutions, Government College University Lahore stood out, securing seven positions. Daanish Higher Secondary School Bahawalnagar secured two positions in this year’s exams.

The Lahore board also announced positions in various disciplines, including medical, engineering, general science, commerce, and arts.

How to check your result: