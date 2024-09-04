Did Khwaja Asif really say that a Nokia 3300 is the most secure phone in the world?

Senior leader of PML-N and Federal Minister for Defense Khwaja Asif has said that a Nokia 3300 is the most secure phone in the world. He made these comments while appearing on Asma Shirazi current affairs program on Hum TV.

He made the comments while referring to the privileges Founder PTI Imran Khan has in jail which includes access to a phone.

“I’ve been in jail and it is a very lonely place. Imran Khan however gets a lot of visitors daily and even has access to a phone. It is a Nokia 3300 I believe, known to be the most secure phone in the world”, he said.

Video courtesy HUM TV

Nokia 3300

Launched in 2003 it was primarily marketed as a ‘music phone’ made by a company that was sold to Microsoft in 2013.

Since the phone is so old it only runs GPRS which is 2G mobile data, having very low download speeds. It does not come with WiFi, which would theoretically mean that it is not easily connected to the internet. The hardware is basically obsolete.

The IOS is archaic meaning no modern day applications can be installed on it.

It basically has call making and SMS functionality. Not much else in the way of communication.

So perhaps what Mr Asif meant to say is that it cannot be hacked an advanced spyware like Pegasus, for example, because it is so old. But in terms of modern day cybersecurity, a Nokia 3300 is perhaps not even worth a hacker’s time to try to hack.