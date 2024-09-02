NATIONAL

SC orders closure of stone crushing plants

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken an important decision regarding environmental pollution, by ordering strict action against the illegal crush plant in Khanpur area of Haripur.

The trial was conducted by a three-member bench headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. In which Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan were also included.

The petitioners had challenged Rule 2(c) and Schedule-IV of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Power Crushers (Installation, Operation, and Regulation) Rules, 2020 for being unconstitutional.

The petitioners contended that these laws are against Sections 7 and 19 of the KP Power Crushers Act, 2020 and Articles 9, 23, 24 and 25 of the Constitution. The main issue in this case was the severe environmental pollution being caused by the stone crushing machines at Sarj Gali, Khanpur Tehsil, which was detrimental to the health of the local population.

The Supreme Court, in a judgment authored by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, emphasised the adverse effects of illegal power crushers on the environment and health of the citizens residing in the area.

Previous article
Murad Saeed still involved in KP governance matters: PTI sources
Next article
CJP Qazi Faez Isa declined extension in service: Rana Sanaullah
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Man flashes women during Kolkata protests

A man allegedly exposed himself to a woman during a protest against the Kolkata rape-murder case, sparking outrage when the police allowed him to...

Fans disappointed with Munna’s return in ‘Mirzapur 3’ bonus episode

Prince Harry finally sends apology to King Charles, William after reunion

Prince Harry lands in hot water as Duke has to choose between King Charles, Meghan Markle

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.