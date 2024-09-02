SC orders closure of stone crushing plants

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken an important decision regarding environmental pollution, by ordering strict action against the illegal crush plant in Khanpur area of Haripur.

The trial was conducted by a three-member bench headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. In which Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan were also included.

The petitioners had challenged Rule 2(c) and Schedule-IV of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Power Crushers (Installation, Operation, and Regulation) Rules, 2020 for being unconstitutional.

The petitioners contended that these laws are against Sections 7 and 19 of the KP Power Crushers Act, 2020 and Articles 9, 23, 24 and 25 of the Constitution. The main issue in this case was the severe environmental pollution being caused by the stone crushing machines at Sarj Gali, Khanpur Tehsil, which was detrimental to the health of the local population.

The Supreme Court, in a judgment authored by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, emphasised the adverse effects of illegal power crushers on the environment and health of the citizens residing in the area.