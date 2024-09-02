NATIONAL

CJP Qazi Faez Isa declined extension in service: Rana Sanaullah

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has refused an extension in his service tenure, according to a statement by Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah.

While speaking on a private media channel on Monday, Rana said that Justice Isa discussed the matter with the Law Minister and Attorney General, indicating that while he would accept a general age limit extension for all, he would not accept an extension in his individual case.

Rana noted that the government lacks the parliamentary majority required for either granting the extension or passing a constitutional amendment to facilitate it.

“If we had the numbers, it should have been done because a constitutional amendment is the prerogative of Parliament,” he stated.

On the political front, Rana clarified that their cooperation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman does not signify full alignment.

He also addressed allegations against Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed, who is accused of influencing military appointments through the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and suggested that the involvement of PTI’s founder could not be ruled out.

The PM’s adviser further dismissed rumours regarding former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa seeking an extension and denied any meetings between Nawaz Sharif and Bajwa’s father-in-law in London.

Opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General, Omar Ayub Khan, had earlier last wek called on the government to immediately announce the name of the new chief justice, replacing CJP Qazi Faez Isa, amid speculations of a possible tenure extension.

SC orders closure of stone crushing plants
Staff Report
Staff Report

