Prince Harry’s public image suffers as he tries to look for a way ‘back into the fold’

Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his former British advisors to explore the possibility of a partial return to the royal family from the United States, according to sources. This move is seen as the first step in a broader plan to “rehabilitate” his public image, as reported by The Mail on Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be consulting with the same aides who supported him during his time as a working royal, amid growing concerns over his dealings with American PR firms. The primary objective of this effort appears to be mending his relationship with his father, King Charles. However, sources emphasized that neither Harry nor his wife, Meghan Markle, are considering a permanent move back to the UK.

This development coincides with King Charles hosting Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer, at Balmoral for the Prime Minister’s first official weekend at the royal residence. The couple is following the tradition of spending a few days at the Scottish home of the King and Queen Camilla.