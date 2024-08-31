Karsaz accident: Crystal meth found in suspect’s blood sample, another case lodged

KARACHI: Another case has been lodged against the suspect involved in the Karsaz road accident after Methamphetamine, aka crystal meth, was found in her blood and urine samples, police said on Saturday.

Soon after the deadly incident, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) obtained the blood and urine samples of the woman, police said.

They added that a case was also filed on the state’s behalf against the suspect on grounds of a fresh report of the medico-legal officer (MLO).

Police said a section pertaining to use of prohibited item has been incorporated in the case.

The traces of banned substance were confirmed in the blood sample obtained from the arrested suspect, they said.

Without elaborating details, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday said that new details emerged from the ongoing investigation into the Karsaz road accident, which suggested that the suspect shouldn’t have been driving the vehicle.

Speaking to journalists, Odho had said he doesn’t want to divulge the details as investigation into the incident was still underway.

“A final opinion could only be made after holding consultation with medical authorities,” he had said, adding that the police will also take medical experts on board in this regard.