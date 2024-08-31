Imran Khan was made to resign from Bradford University Vice Chancellorship over failure to perform duties

Founder PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is running for Oxford University Vice Chancellor (VC) from behind bars in Pakistan. He has been incarcerated for over a year now facing multiple cases.

If he wins, it would be the second time the cricketer turned politician would be a British University’s VC. In 2005 Khan became Bradford University’s VC.

On 26 February 2014, the University of Bradford Union floated a motion to remove Khan from the post through a vote of no-confidence over Khan’s absence from every graduation ceremony since 2010. This forced Khan to resign in November of that year citing “increasing political commitments”.

Khan faced a similar vote of no-confidence as Prime Minister of Pakistan and lost in 10 April 2022. Since then, he has held the establishment responsible for his ouster.

Petition against running for Oxford University VC

Khan officially declared his candidacy for Oxford’s chancellorship on August 25, stating in an interview with The Daily Telegraph that the university played a crucial role in shaping his early years. “As chancellor, I would fervently support Oxford, promoting its core values of diversity, equality, and inclusion both within the UK and internationally,” Khan remarked. He further emphasized his commitment to “giving back to the world the resilience, determination, and integrity” that he has cultivated throughout his life, particularly in the face of adversity.

However, Khan’s candidacy has met with significant opposition. The university has been inundated with angry emails, and a petition has been launched to contest his bid. The petition argues that while Khan is a prominent public figure, his personal and public records contain deeply concerning elements that warrant careful scrutiny. It highlights his controversial stances, including his alignment with extremist groups like the Taliban. The petition recalls Khan’s proposal to establish a Taliban office in Pakistan, a move that was widely condemned, as well as his characterization of the Taliban as “freedom fighters” during the U.S. presence in Afghanistan.

Additionally, the petition accuses Khan of supporting Osama Bin Laden, referencing a speech he gave in Pakistan’s National Assembly where he referred to Bin Laden as a “shaheed” (martyr), a term that honors rather than condemns the actions of the global terrorist.

Khan’s views on women’s rights have also drawn sharp criticism. The petition notes his repeated statements blaming women’s clothing for incidents of rape, including his assertion that “if a woman wears very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they’re robots.” These remarks, according to the petition, shift the blame from perpetrators and reinforce damaging stereotypes about women.

Critics of Khan’s candidacy also accuse his supporters of engaging in online harassment and attacks against those who oppose him, a tactic that the petition describes as part of a “disturbing pattern of behavior” that calls into question Khan’s respect for women’s rights and personal integrity. The petition concludes by asserting that Oxford University’s longstanding commitment to leadership, ethical conduct, and human rights stands in stark contrast to Khan’s public and personal record.

The University of Oxford has confirmed that the shortlist of candidates for the chancellorship will be revealed in early October. The election is scheduled for October 28, with 250,000 alumni and former staff members eligible to cast their votes online. The elected chancellor will serve a ten-year term.