Cyclone Asna: Flights at Karachi airport cancelled, delayed

Flight operations at Karachi airport are facing significant disruptions due to the high pressure system associated with Cyclone Asna in the Arabian Sea. The cyclone has caused severe weather conditions, making it difficult for flights to land safely.

According to aviation sources, several international flights have been affected. A flight from Doha, Qatar (QR-610), attempted to land at Karachi airport but was forced to divert to Muscat after an hour of circling. Similarly, a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, managed to land in Karachi only after a one-hour detour due to the challenging weather conditions.

The ongoing strike and adverse weather have led to the cancellation of 12 flights scheduled to depart from the Karachi airport. Among the affected flights, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi to Islamabad has been delayed by eight and a half hours.

Incoming flights from Istanbul, Turkey, and Bahrain have also experienced delays in their departure from Karachi.

In response to the cyclone threat, the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has issued an alert. According to a spokesman, the movement of ships and their operations have been temporarily halted.

All departments and staff have been instructed to remain on high alert, with ships at the port being advised to secure their moorings tightly to prevent any mishaps. The spokesperson further emphasized that these measures are being implemented to safeguard both port operations and the maritime community.

On the other hand, a powerful gust of wind led to the overturning of several containers at the South Asia Port Terminal (SAPT) in Karachi, commonly referred to as China Port. The incident occurred due to the intensity of the wind, which caused the empty containers to lose stability and roll over.

Port sources confirmed that there were no casualties or significant damage to property as a result of the incident.

Fortunately, the containers were empty, which minimized the potential for harm. Despite the disruption caused by the strong winds, the operations at China Port continued without interruption, ensuring that the port’s activities remained unaffected.

As Cyclone Asna continues to influence weather patterns in the region, authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further disruptions to flight schedules and port operations may occur. Travellers are advised to stay informed about their flight statuses and take necessary precautions.