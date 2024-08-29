MDCAT 2024 entrance exam date announced

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has officially announced that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

The exam will be held on September 22, 2024. The exam will be conducted across 30 locations nationwide, with additional centers set up in Dubai and Riyadh to accommodate overseas candidates.

The responsibility for administering the MDCAT has been delegated to various government universities in each province. In Punjab, the University of Health Sciences Lahore will manage the examination, while in Sindh, the process will be overseen by Dow University of Health Sciences. Khyber Medical University Peshawar will handle the exam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences will be responsible for Balochistan, and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University will conduct the test in Islamabad. For students from Gilgit-Baltistan, Karakoram International University will be in charge of the examination.

Out of 174,744 applications received for the MDCAT, 167,000 have been approved after a thorough screening process. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official PM&DC website for the latest updates regarding the entrance test.

The President of PM&DC has urged all candidates to prepare thoroughly for the exam, assuring that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and transparent testing process.