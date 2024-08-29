Ghulam Ahmad Bilour announces retirement from politics

PESHAWAR: Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, a seasoned leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), has announced his departure from politics, marking the end of an era for the party and himself, as reported on Thursday.

Facing successive defeats and witnessing changes in the party’s leadership, Bilour has decided to relocate from Peshawar to Islamabad, signaling his withdrawal from the political landscape.

In a candid discussion with the media, Bilour reflected on his political journey, citing the influence of external pressures on his electoral fortunes. “I don’t meet the standard of powerful quarters, which is why I was defeated four times in what I believe were selections, not elections,” he stated.

His departure is also shadowed by personal losses, as both his brother Bashir Bilour and nephew Haroon Bilour were killed by militants, further diminishing his will to continue in politics.

Bilour’s political career began with the ANP in the 1970s. He contested in 12 general elections from his hometown Peshawar, starting in 1988. While his initial attempt was unsuccessful, he secured a National Assembly seat in a subsequent by-election.

His notable victories include defeating former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990 and serving as the Minister for Railways under Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet. However, recent years have been challenging; he faced defeats by PTI candidates in the 2013, 2018, and most recently in the 2024 elections.