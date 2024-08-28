KP govt springs into action against illegal housing societies

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a crackdown on 276 illegal housing societies operating within the province. Additionally, the government has pledged to expedite the approval process for 133 housing societies currently awaiting regularization, aiming to complete this task within six months.

According to official documents from the Local Government Department, there are a total of 471 housing schemes in KP. Of these, only 62 have received government approval, while 133 are pending approval. The remaining 276 schemes are operating illegally and have been identified as targets for government action.

To address the issue, the department has requested the police to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against the illegal housing societies. While no such action has been taken to date, the government has now decided to implement a more stringent approach.

Regional Municipal Officers and Tehsil Municipal Officers will collaborate with the district administration to take joint action against these illegal societies. The provincial government has instructed commissioners to issue orders to deputy commissioners, directing them to provide necessary assistance to Tehsil Municipal Authorities in this regard.

In parallel, the Local Government Department has set a six-month deadline for the approval of housing societies seeking regularization. The government is committed to ensuring that the approval process for these societies is completed within this timeframe.

This crackdown on illegal housing societies is intended to regulate the sector and prevent unauthorized development in KP. The government’s decision is expected to provide relief to genuine buyers and investors who have been adversely affected by these fraudulent schemes.