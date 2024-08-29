KP Governor urges CM Gandapur to seek vote of confidence from assembly

Claims PTI founder making hue and cry and seeking NRO after serving just one year in jail

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday asked Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to take a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly, claiming

“CM Ali Amin Gandapur has lost the confidence of the provincial assembly and he should immediately seek a vote of confidence in the house on his own before he is asked to,” Governor Faisal Karim stated while talking to the media person after a visit to Jamia Ashrafia in Lahore on Wednesday.

He emphasized that despite differences with the provincial government persist, there should be no politics over peace and development in KP.

“Even though the law and order situation in the province has deteriorated, there is no-go area in KP”, he pointed out, emphasizing the need for restoration of peace in the province.

Governor Kundi also shared his intention to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene an Apex Committee meeting to discuss the restoration of law and order.

Highlighting the deteriorating security situation, he pointed out attacks on rural health centers, saying, “We are in search of peace.” He criticised past decisions to resettle militants, calling it a grave mistake, as these groups have now taken up arms against the country. He also referenced efforts such as fencing the Afghan border to bring stability.

Kundi remarked on the shifting political landscape, noting, “Those who used to mock Maulana Fazlur Rehman are now seeking his guidance.” He pointed out that the PTI frequently turns to Maulana Fazlur Rehman for political solutions. Referring to PTI leaders, he added, “After serving just one year in jail, they have started crying and demanding an NRO.”

The KP governor commended the sacrifices made by the Pak Army, police, politicians, and the media for peace. He particularly highlighted the ultimate sacrifice given by the children of the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar for the province’s stability.

Meanwhile, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also visited Data Darbar, commonly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Kundi laid a ‘chaddar’ of flowers on the grave of Data Ganj Bakhsh, and they along with devotees also prayed for the progress and stability of Pakistan and durable peace in the country. Prayers were also offered for the welfare and wellbeing of Muslim Ummah.

The KP governor had a meeting with the Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Shahid Hameed Virk who briefed him about the project for the decoration and renovation of Data Darbar.

Faisal Karim Kundi extended greetings to the devotees of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) in Lahore and around the world in connection with 981st Urs which concluded on Monday.

Later on, Faisal Karim also distributed “Langar” (free meal) among the devotees.