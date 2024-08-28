Maryam Nawaz ‘s Leadership role model for other provinces: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Wednesday stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has become a role model for the other provinces.

“CM Maryam Nawaz’s mission is to create a prosperous, peaceful and developed Punjab”, she stated in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

“The “Fitna Party” is like a deadly poison for the welfare of the country and the nation. They have nothing to offer except lies, propaganda, and accusations”, Azma said, adding that Maryam Nawaz, following in her father’s footsteps, was setting records in public service.

“After electric bikes, “Apna Ghar Apni Chhat,” relief in electricity bills, and the “Himmat Card” are commendable projects by the Chief Minister of Punjab. The people of Punjab are being provided with basic facilities at their doorstep”, the Info Minister declared.

She further stated: “I can proudly say that the projects initiated by my Chief Minister have been followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) will eliminate the politics of division and hatred. On the other hand, the agenda of the ‘Fitna Party’ is to spread chaos, divide, and increase hatred in the country.” The Information Minister also mentioned that there is no longer any room for the “Fitna Party” and its facilitators in Pakistan. The people of Pakistan have seen the ugly faces of those who spread chaos and discord. Those who spread despair were disgraced before and will be humiliated again. Those who prayed for Pakistan’s bankruptcy are now begging for forgiveness.