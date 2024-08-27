NATIONAL

Khadijah Shah given official position in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

By Abidoon Nadeem

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Khadijah Shah has been given an official position in the party.

In a notification dated  2nd August 2024, the former fashion designer turned political activist has been appointed as the National Lead for Strategic Communications and Outreach in the party’s Election Analysis and Management Cell. 

The notification was posted on PTI’s official Instagram account and signed by Salman Amjad, who is the head of the EAMC. 

Reserved seat and US citizenship

Last month, Shah had decided to  give up her U.S. citizenship to accept a reserved seat in Pakistan’s National Assembly, a position offered to her by Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister who is currently in jail. Pakistani law forbids dual nationals from serving as members of parliament.

Shah, who was accused of rioting and vandalism in May 2023 and subsequently imprisoned under severe conditions, was granted bail in December 2023 following a court decision.

Previous article
Trump threatens to skip Harris debate over hot mics
Abidoon Nadeem
Abidoon Nadeem

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 27 August 2024

The current prices for both 24K and 22K gold are based on information from the Sarafa Jewelers Association and the International Gold Market.

Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Charles, Harry’s future reunion

Prince William gives final verdict to Kate Middleton over big issue

50 killed as multiple terror attacks rock Balochistan; 21 terrorists killed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.