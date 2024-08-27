Khadijah Shah given official position in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Khadijah Shah has been given an official position in the party.

In a notification dated 2nd August 2024, the former fashion designer turned political activist has been appointed as the National Lead for Strategic Communications and Outreach in the party’s Election Analysis and Management Cell.

The notification was posted on PTI’s official Instagram account and signed by Salman Amjad, who is the head of the EAMC.

Reserved seat and US citizenship

Last month, Shah had decided to give up her U.S. citizenship to accept a reserved seat in Pakistan’s National Assembly, a position offered to her by Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister who is currently in jail. Pakistani law forbids dual nationals from serving as members of parliament.

Shah, who was accused of rioting and vandalism in May 2023 and subsequently imprisoned under severe conditions, was granted bail in December 2023 following a court decision.