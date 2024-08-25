PDMA alerts authorities to another monsoon spell in Punjab from tomorrow

Warns of rising water level in Chenab River at location of Head Marala

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert on Saturday regarding another monsoon spell in the province, likely to start on Sunday (tomorrow).

According to the PDMA spokesperson, the upcoming monsoon spell will likely start on Aug 25 and continue till Aug 29.

Rains are expected in all divisions of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Gujrat, he added.

The PDMA alert read that flash flooding danger looms large in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions due to heavy rainfall. It also warned of deluge in Koh-e-Kirthar and Koh-e-Suleman.

The commissioners, deputy commissioners, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), irrigation department, rescue, civil defence and other departments concerned have been asked to remain on high alert to ward off danger.

PDMA Director General Irfan Kathiya asked people not to organise majalis (religious gatherings) in dilapidated buildings on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS).

A week ago, rain in several parts of Lahore somewhat minimised the impact of mugginess but also affected traffic on roads.

Light to moderate rain fell on Canal Road, The Mall, Davies Road, Lakshmi Chowk and adjacent areas.

Weather pundits forecast monsoon rains from Aug 14 to 18 and more spells till Aug 25 across country.

More than 80 people have lost their lives and 224 others have been injured in rain-related accidents in Punjab. As many as 84 houses have been damaged.

PDMA warns of rising water level in Chenab River

Meanwhile, thePDMA warned of rising water level in Chenab River at location of Head Marala.

About 112964 cusecs feet water is recorded at the said location, giving clear signal of flooding to hit the area.

About 163215 cusecs feet water is accumulated at Khanki location with 101,726 cubic feet of flood is passing at Qadirabad, said PDMA in its freshly released report.

The report further said that moderate to high level flood is anticipated to pass through Chenab River in upcoming few days.

The PDMA issued instructions to inhabitants along the river side to remain alert, for the flood could hit properties and infrastructure anytime near future.