Imran’s May 9 cases might go to military court: Barrister Malik

ISLAMABAD: Government spokesperson for legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday hinted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan’s cases concerning the violence on May 9 last year might go to the military courts.

In an interview with a private TV, Barrister Malik was questioned whether he thought Imran could be trialed in a military court following the arrest of former intelligence chief Lt-Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed to which he said: “Yes absolutely.”

He said the events and vandalism seen on May 9 invited the application of the Army Act since military installations were attacked and damaged. He alleged that the PTI founder orchestrated and “properly operated” the riots that took place last year.

“This was premeditated. This was preplanned,” Malik said.

He further said regarding military courts that “it is entirely possible that Imran Khan’s trial is held in a military court and the reason for that is because the Army Act will be applicable.”

He said that a lot of people were saying that any conviction by a military could be appealed at the high court, but he added neither the high court nor the Supreme Court could entertain it.

“According to the legal provisions, the appeal for the case would be taken by the military court of appeals,” Malik explained.

He added that once the options of appeals were exhausted, then only the mercy appeal could be submitted to the army chief or the president as a last resort.

Imran has previously claimed that there is a plan to try him in the military court. He has claimed that Hameed was being forced to turn approver against him to pave the way for his trial in a military court on May 9 cases.