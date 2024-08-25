Two terrorists killed as Punjab Police thwart infiltration bid in DG Khan

SHO Vehova Police Baramani and constable Muzammil Nazir sustain injuries in fire exchange

DG KHAN: Punjab Police thwarted an attack by militants in the Taunsa Sharif area of Dera Ghazi Khan, killing two terrorists, a spokesperson for Punjab Police said on Saturday.

The attack comes two days after two police vehicles were attacked with rockets, resulting in the martyrdom of 12 policemen and injuries to dozens other in Rahim Yar Khan’s Machhka area of Katcha.

Vehova Police Station SHO Sadiq Baramani and police constable Muzammil Nazir sustained injuries in a fierce gun battle that saw the militants use hand grenades and other heavy weapons against the police.

The police spokesperson informed that the police thwarted four infiltration attempts by militants at checkposts located on border with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

“In light of the threat of terrorism, checkpoints at the Punjab-Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa border were on high alert,” the spokesperson said. The insurgents were believed to be planning attacks on police stations or other sensitive locations within Punjab.

Intelligence agencies had previously received information about the infiltration of terrorists into Punjab.

SHO Vehova and his team pursued the insurgents, who, upon seeing the police, attacked with hand grenades and heavy firearms. “Equipped with bulletproof vehicles, helmets, and jackets, the police officers responded immediately,” the spokesperson added.

Backup teams from the police and Elite Force arrived on the scene promptly.

After a heated exchange, both militants were neutralised. The spokesperson mentioned that the bulletproof police vehicle sustained damage from grenades and gunfire.

Following the incident, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan, Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, and DPO Syed Ali arrived at the scene. RPO DG Khan, accompanied by the DPO, visited Tehsil Hospital Taunsa to check on the injured officers.

Punjab Police chief Dr Usman Anwar praised the officers for their bravery in confronting and eliminating the terrorists.

“Police and all security agencies are on high alert, and terrorists will not be allowed to enter Punjab under any circumstances,” Dr Anwar stated. “Punjab Police will spare no effort in protecting the lives and property of citizens.”

A search and sweep operation by police and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing in the area, according to the Punjab Police spokesperson.