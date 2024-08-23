FBISE HSSC 1 and 2 results for 2024 announced – check here

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examinations for 2024, revealing outstanding performances by female students across multiple academic groups.

In the pre-medical group, female students claimed all top three positions. Arooba Asif secured the first position with an impressive score of 1065 marks. Tehreem Imran followed closely, earning the second position with 1054 marks, while Aafia Wajid took the third spot with 1053 marks.

The engineering group also saw remarkable achievements, with Huda Ali emerging as the top scorer by obtaining 1045 marks. Abdullah Jawad secured the second position with 1043 marks.

In the science group, Hooriya Mubasher claimed first place with 1036 marks. She was followed by Isha Siddique from Islamabad, who earned the second position with 1025 marks, and Aman Ajmal, also from Islamabad, who secured third place with 1023 marks.

The commerce group witnessed a tie for the top position, with both Laiba Noor Islam and Awaiz Faheem achieving identical scores of 971 marks. Amira Muhammad secured the second position with 966 marks.

These results underscore the hard work and dedication of the students, showcasing a diverse and competitive pool of talent across different academic streams. The success of these students highlights their commitment to academic excellence and sets a high standard for future candidates.

Results can be checked here using roll number and student name.

Students can check their results for HSSC 1 and 2 by sending an SMS to 5050. They required to type FB <speace> Roll Number on mobile phone and sent it to 5050 to get the results.