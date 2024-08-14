Because democrats won’t discuss Palestinian rights in Chicago, we will

WASHINGTON WATCH

Democrats are approaching their 2024 convention aware of the many critical issues at stake in this election. There is deep concern with what a second Trump Administration would mean for women’s rights, civil rights, environmental protections, immigration policy, civil discourse, and the very foundation of our democratic order. All of these issues and more are discussed at length in the 2024 Democratic Party Platform and will be addressed by an assortment of speakers at the convention.

What will not be discussed are: the genocide that has been unfolding in Gaza, the continued erosion of Palestinian rights in all the Occupied Territories, and the role the USA continues to play in supporting Israel’s unconscionable violations of international law and US human rights legislation. These are topics that should be addressed, but because they won’t, the Arab American Institute (AAI), together with Rev. Jesse Jackson’s RainbowPUSH organization and a number of other prominent progressive groups are hosting three days of programmes during the afternoon hours of Monday through Wednesday before the Convention’s official proceedings begin. The topics that will be explored during these AAI events are:

“The Role of Dark Money in Politics.” We’ll discuss how pro-Israel groups spent in excess of $35 million this year to smear and defeat two progressive black members of Congress who had advocated for Palestinian rights. This problem of dark money has been a growing concern over the past three election cycles. Twice, in Democratic Party meetings, we have tried to pass resolutions banning its use in primary contests. In both instances, party leaders refused to even allow a debate on the issue. Our concern is that left unchecked the problem posed by dark money will grow and before long not only pro-Israel, but also other special interest groups (like big pharma, banks, health insurance, and) will similarly attempt to take advantage of the loophole that allows unlimited amounts of money to flood our elections.

“The Role of Congress in Sponsoring Legislation that Silences Free Speech.” Just as the US policy debate over Israel/Palestine has intensified, pro-Israel groups have worked with some members of Congress and state legislators to silence voices and penalize actions that are critical of Israel. By expanding the definition of antisemitism to include most criticisms of Israel and by denying Americans the right to boycott or call for sanctions against any country for any reason, free speech is being constrained or outright denied. At this point over three dozen states have passed these laws and Congress is currently debating legislation that will not only conflate criticism of Israel with antisemitism, but also require universities and other institutions receiving federal funds to establish enforcement mechanisms.

In addition to the three-day AAI event, there will be other events hosted by groups seeking to pressure the establishment to change direction on a variety of Issues of concern. But AAI’s is the only one that will challenge the party to confront “the elephant in the room”: our unquestioning support for Israel in its unrelenting genocidal war on Palestinians. It’s an issue that the majority of Democrats want the party to discuss and a policy they want the administration to change.

“The Voices of Palestinians Who Should Be Heard.” After 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of Gaza laid waste, and famine on the horizon, Democrats need to hear and listen to Palestinians. If the convention won’t invite them, they will be at the AAI event so they can tell their story.

“An Examination of What’s Not Included in The Democratic Party’s Platform.” Arab Americans and those concerned with justice in the Middle East have been waging battles to shape the political parties’ positions on Israel/Palestine. We’ll look at what’s changed and what hasn’t changed during the past four decades. Forty years ago, we couldn’t get the word “Palestinians” in the platform. Now it’s in the Democrats’ platform, but neither party will include the word occupation or any criticism of Israeli policies. That must change.

“The Role the Gaza War Is Playing in Changing Public Opinion and Its Impact on the Future of the Democratic Party.” Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has become central to the agenda of progressives in the Democratic Party. Polls show that majorities of Democrats are opposed to Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza, want a ceasefire and a conditioning of US aid to Israel, and support justice and rights for Palestinians. These numbers are largely driven by young voters, progressive Jewish groups, and Black, Latino, and Asian, and Arab Americans, all of whom are important to Democratic victories.

